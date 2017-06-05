Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors: Will the Prince Pop the Question Soon?

After the highly publicized wedding of Duchess Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, reports claim that everyone is expecting that the Duchess' brother-in-law Prince Harry will be the next one to tie the knot.

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett The 32-year-old Prince Harry is rumored to be planning his proposal to girlfriend Meghan Markle.

According to speculations, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana will soon propose to his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Reports claimed that the "Suits" star has been preparing to leave Hollywood to live a life with the British monarchy ever since she closed her lifestyle website, The Tig. She has also been seen several times at Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry resides.

However, an insider reportedly told Hollywood Life that the couple may still be taking things slow at the moment despite their obvious affection for each other.

"Meghan and Harry are extremely happy and wildly in love, but there's no talk about marriage and babies, at least not yet," the insider reportedly stated. "It would seem likely to be in the cards in the future, but they have no desire to rush into things. Just like with his older brother, William, Harry wants to be 100 percent sure before entering into wedlock."

The insider also said that the 32-year-old prince might be considering his parents' past relationship before making his own decisions in the future since he wants his marriage to last unlike Prince Charles and Princess Diana. He also considers his status in the British monarchy.

"Harry is very conscious of his position in the royal family, he takes his duties very seriously, and he has no desire to cause any type of scandal, so he's not going to rush into anything — they haven't even been dating for a full year yet!" the insider added.

But in case Prince Harry pops the question to the 35-year-old actress, he is expected to give her one of his mother's jewelries just like what William did when he proposed to the Duchess.