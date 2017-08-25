Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expected to Announce Engagement Later This Year

(Photo: REUTERS / Jason Reed) The 32-year-old Prince Harry during his trip to Sydney, Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games. This was taken before he reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her hit show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada.

Recent rumors claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already engaged.

According to Princess Diana's former personal chef Darren McGrady, it's only a matter of time before Markle and Harry announce their engagement. "I really do think they would have been engaged by now. But Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that," he revealed (via Hollywood Life).

McGrady, who was around to watch Harry and his older brother William grow up, was referring to the tragic Parisian car crash that led to Diana's death in Aug. 31, 1997. He explained that Harry and Markle might hold off on going public with their engagement so as not to take the attention away from other upcoming royal events.

Reports note that Harry worked very closely with a jeweler to make the best engagement ring for Markle. Sources have confirmed that Harry had diamonds taken from a brooch he inherited from his mother and made it into a ring.

As Daily Mail points out, Harry and Markle have been dating for over a year. The prince was introduced to the former model by Soho House director Markus Anderson in London. Since they got together, the pair managed to maintain a long-distance relationship between their residences in Toronto and London.

Earlier this month, the prince and his girlfriend headed to Botswana to celebrate Markle's 36th birthday. Their romantic getaway was the perfect time since Markle had just finished filming the last episode of "Suits" when they flew to Africa.

Markle reportedly plans to give up her acting career and move to the United Kingdom when she ties the knot with the 32-year-old. Harry's close friend, former U.S. marine Kirstie Ennis, confirmed that a wedding is on the cards for the couple.