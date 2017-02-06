Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Both Attend Pippa Middleton's Wedding in May

Prince Harry and his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, may finally officially debut as a couple in Pippa Middleton's upcoming wedding, as the latest reports suggest.

Reuters/John Stillwell/PoolBritain's Prince Harry (R) and Pippa Middleton stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London, April 29, 2011.

An article from the United Kingdom's tabloid, The Sun, claims that the Prince has secured an invitation for Markle for his sister-in-law's nuptial with James Matthews this May 20. As expected, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, will both be in attendance, as well as the rest of the Middleton clan. But an inside source revealed to the media outlet that Prince Harry, having also been invited, is expected to bring his lady to the occasion.

"Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world," the tipster said as quoted by the news site. "He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him," continued the source.

If this is indeed the case, and if no public engagement is lined up for the two in the following months leading to Pippa's wedding, then this will be the first official outing of the two as a couple. Although this will not be the first time that the public will have a good look at them together. Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Markle were spotted in London during a casual date night.

The photos of them together immediately graced the cover of The Sun (via USA Today) the following day, offering a good look at the couple walking hand in hand. This obviously sent a lot of Royal watchers into a frenzy of speculations with some even claiming that they may actually already be living together.

Markle, who lives in Los Angeles, but is mostly based in Toronto, Canada where she is filming her hit legal drama, "Suits," was sighted in London a couple of times already. But this is the first time that she and the Royal Prince were clearly seen together in public. Back in December, they were spotted on their way to a theater but the photos taken at that time were long-range shots, which made it difficult to actually see their faces.