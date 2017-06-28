Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: British Prince Flew to Toronto to Visit 'Suits' Actress Before Malawi Trip

Prince Harry might be having a hard time being away from his lady love Meghan Markle, as recent reports claim that the British royalty flew all the way to Toronto to visit the "Suits" star.

REUTERS / Jason ReedThe 32-year-old Prince Harry during his trip to Sydney, Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games. This was taken before he reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her hit show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada.

Several sources reportedly told E! News that the 32-year-old prince went out of his way on June 17 to visit the American actress on the set of her critically acclaimed legal drama series so they can spend some time together.

"They hadn't been together for a while, so it was exciting for both to see each other," a source reportedly stated. "Harry had planned to fly out this time as he felt it was unfair for Meghan to always be the one flying around, and she'd just come back from the U.S."

The couple reportedly had a relaxing time at home. They also reportedly cooked meals and spent a lot of time in the garden. They also reportedly made sure that they dodge the press and the public during their alone time together.

Reports also mention that the prince made an effort to be with Markle before going on an official royal trip to Malawi to participate in an elephant relocation project. According to a report, Prince Harry had to endure a 22-hour and 50-minute flight just to be with his girlfriend.

But it also seems like Markle will reciprocate the prince's gestures, since she was also reportedly seen at the Toronto airport Sunday night to catch a flight to London. She is expected to meet up with Prince Harry who will be bound to return home from his trip in Malawi.

Meanwhile, other reports reveal that Markle's private life will soon be exposed after Channel 4 aired the "Meet the Markles" show, featuring several interviews of her family members and friends. This means that the public will get to know more information about the prince's beloved girlfriend and have a glimpse about how the couple met before they started dating each other.

Reports claim that the show will be released by the end of 2017.