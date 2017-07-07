Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: Couple Enjoys Watching Movies, Cooking at Kensington Palace

REUTERS / Jason Reed The 32-year-old Prince Harry during his trip to Sydney, Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games. This was taken before he reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her hit show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some quality time together at Kensington Palace when she flew there a few days ago. The American actress traveled from Canada to London to meet up with the prince.

New reports about the power couple revealed that Markle and Prince Harry are just like many other ordinary pairs out there who enjoy spending quality time at home, away from the public eye. A source recently told E! News that since the "Suits" actress arrived in London, she and her royal beau have been "total homebodies" at Kensington Palace as they opted to cook and watch movies instead of going out.

"They've just been chilling at home. There's always someone watching or trying to get pics when they go out that they're pretty happy just staying in and doing nothing. They like to cook, watch movies and that kind of thing," E! News' source revealed.

In fact, the last time the actress was at Kensington Palace prior to her most recent trip, the source said the couple watched the Disney movie "Moana."

In November, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Harry was in a relationship with Markle. Since the announcement, the two have been spotted at a number of places, which includes London and Toronto. Last December, it was reported that they had a romantic date watching a play at the Apollo Theater in central London. The two were seen wearing matching beanies and overcoats at the time and holding hands as they strolled around the area.

Last month, the couple was also spotted at the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa. Markle was reportedly present at the wedding reception but not at the ceremony. According to reports, despite being in a relationship with the prince, the actress has not yet attended an official royal event.