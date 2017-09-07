Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: On her Interview, the Tabloids, and the Rumored Wedding

REUTERS/Phil Noble Prince Harry flew out to Toronto earlier this month to visit his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Known for her role in the popular series "Suits," Meghan Markle recently shared as much as she can about herself.

Recent reports have revealed that Markle also disclosed some information about the British monarch, Prince Harry. Although some fans found her statement to be candid and wonderfully said, it seems that several experts saw it as disrespectful, especially considering the Prince's appeal for privacy.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Markle told Vanity Fair in an interview. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception."

This was in reaction to a question posed by the publication about how she is taking and coping with the tabloid, which has been intent on emphasizing that Markle was from a crime-ridden neighborhood in Los Angeles. So far, it has affected several parts of her everyday life as she has been the popular subject in the past few months since the media caught wind of her relationship with Prince Harry.

According to The Sun, Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward expressed her disappointment with Markle's statement. She advised the actress to filter some of the details about her relationship with the monarch as it potentially undermines the request for privacy he made during the heat of the tabloids' attention.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill is filling up with speculation that although the couple has yet to announce their engagement, some sources say that they might already be planning for a quiet wedding to be attended only by close friends and family.

There is no confirmation yet of the information, but fans are likely to have more details before the year ends.