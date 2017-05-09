Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: Pair Kiss in First Event Together

For their first public appearance as a couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Audi Polo Challenge where he played for his charities.

The actress was at the terrace cheering him on in style. While the event paved the way for the two to finally show their romance to the world, they took a step further when they reunited after the game.

Prince Harry and Markle were photographed while they kissed on the lips and shared a hug (other pictures here), making their first public appearance packed with PDA — a rare occurrence in the royal family history.

As it goes with the royal family when it comes to romance, public display of affection is kept to a bare minimum, but this was not the case for Prince Harry and Markle.

Media outlets believe that Prince Harry and Markle just want to express their love for each other without thinking about everyone else and the tradition of his family.

It is also believed to be a sign that things are getting serious between them. Either way, Vogue believes that gone will be the days of minimal royal PDA.

Many believe that Prince Harry and Markle will take things to the next level by attending Pippa Middleton's wedding later this month.

Prince Harry and Markle started dating 10 months ago. The romance was first kept a secret, but rumors about it emerged from left to right.

It was ultimately confirmed after the Kensington Palace slammed the abuse and harassment being thrown at the "Suits" actress in press coverage.

"His girlfriend Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," the statement said. "Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments," the statement continued.