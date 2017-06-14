Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: 'Suits' Actress Stays Silent on Marriage Questions

Meghan Markle was put on the spot when a fan asked her if she does hope to marry Prince Harry.

USA NetworkA promotional photo of Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in the TV series "Suits."

Markle, 35, attended the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas this week for a panel discussion for her TV series, "Suits." The actress also did a script-reading of the original pilot episode with her co-stars in the hit legal drama.

While Markle was able to evade press questions, she was still required to answer questions from her fans. One of them asked the actress whether she hopes to tie the knot with the prince someday, but instead of giving an answer, Markle responded with a timid smile.

Markle's on-screen lover Patrick J. Adams recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight and discussed a possible Prince Harry cameo on "Suits." The actor shared that he's still waiting to meet Markle's beau on set but if he has his way, he would ask him to appear on the series even just for a cameo.

"I'll work on it," he stated with a laugh. "I'll put in the hours. I'm sure it's super easy and uncomplicated."

Reports note that Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their first anniversary this summer, possibly followed by an engagement later this year. The prince recently made a royal tour in Singapore and Sydney, which will serve as host city for the 2018 Invictus Games.

Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett The 32-year-old Prince Harry is rumored to be planning his proposal to his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase girl recently shut down her personal lifestyle blog "The Tig" and ended ties with Canadian clothing line Reitmans — further fuelling speculations that an engagement might happen soon.

The royal family is known for being strict when it comes to their privacy. Reducing her public profile might be required if Markle will tie the knot with Prince Harry. It is believed that the couple will be moving in together soon as Markle prepares to leave "Suits."