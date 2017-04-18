Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: 'Suits' Star to Attend Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Boyfriend After All

Pippa Middleton's wedding to financier James Matthews has been making headlines, and for some of it may have to do with Meghan Markle. A source has come forward to confirm that Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan will be there together, but just for half of the celebration.

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)Britain's Prince Harry departs during an official visit of Georgetown, Guyana December 2, 2016.

After much speculation, it's somewhat established that the "Suits" star will be able to attend Pippa Middleton's wedding, after all. The upcoming wedding, considered as a royal affair since Pippa is directly related to Duchess Kate Middleton, can be strict when it comes to protocol. When it comes to weddings, this unwritten rule could prohibit partners of guests from attending an event if they are not married or engaged to the holder of the invite.

A source revealed to People that while Pippa and family are most likely planning to stick to convention, it is only for the formal wedding ceremony part of the event. The source told the magazine that Markle will be attending the evening party with Prince Harry, a fact that signals that the couple is making a statement of the seriousness of their relationship with this upcoming appearance.

For the scene where Pippa and James exchange vows, it seems that the 35-year-old "Suits" star will have to sit that part out. While the reception party after the church wedding tends to be less formal, the church ceremony itself will most probably be sticking close to what is referred to as a "no ring, no bring" rule. Meaning, Prince Harry will be attending the nuptials by his lonesome, and only later will he be reunited with girlfriend Markle to celebrate with the newlywed couple in the evening.

In light of this, Markle's upcoming appearance in Pippa Middleton's wedding day is once again sparking hopes that another royal wedding will be coming in the near future.