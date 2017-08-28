Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: Will the Prince Propose Amidst Zambia's Majestic Victoria Falls?

Reuters/Andrew Parsons/Pool

The African adventure of Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle continues as the couple reportedly crossed the Zambian border this weekend.

According to ABC News, the British royalty and the "Suits" star quietly crossed the Kazungula border from Botswana to reach Livingstone, Zambia to visit the picturesque Victoria Falls.

The report claimed that since Victoria Falls is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, it could be a perfect spot for the 32-year-old prince to ask for Markle's hand in marriage. This could also be the couple's final stop to end their three-week African holiday that started during the actress' 36th birthday celebration.

British publication Mirror cited a local source who explained why the falls could possibly be the location where the fifth in line for the British throne will finally propose to his girlfriend of one year. "VIPs love to take helicopter tours of the falls. It's one thing to experience them at ground level, but high up is where you really get to see how spectacular the view is and just how enormous it is," the source stated.

Another source reportedly told E! News that Prince Harry had a carefully laid out plan for their African getaway which include a tour at a Botswana safari and a visit to the Okavango Delta, among others.

"Harry knows exactly where to stay on a trip like this and he's also worked closely with a trusted tour guide who has helped with arrangements and organizing excursions," the insider also said, adding, "There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too. They just want to get really close to the animals and the people."

While the couple appear to be very serious about each other, they have yet to confirm if they are already at the stage where they plan a future together.