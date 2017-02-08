Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring News: Markle Was Wearing a Ring from Missoma, Not an 'H' Ring

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

People who love celebrity gossip probably did a double take when Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was spotted at the flower shops near Kensington Palace with a gold ring on her right hand.

Reuters/Andrew KellyMeghan Markle attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York, Oct. 28, 2014.

Well, she actually had more than one ring on her hand, but one of them appears to have the letter "H" embossed on it. When the photo started circulating around the internet, a number of publications say that it was yet another declaration of love for her boyfriend. Reports even say that it might be a promise ring given to her by Prince Harry. However, someone had to pop the bubble before things got out of hand.

E! Online says that the "H" ring was actually an 18-carat double-arrow ring from Missoma. The London-based retailer also confirmed that Markle was wearing a couple of their rings in the photo. The Sun said the "Suits" actress recently bought the rings.

Markle may be a famous celebrity who is dating Prince Harry, but some people still don't know who she is. "I really had no idea who she was. She was really nice and pleasant. Just like any other customer," a florist who assisted her told PEOPLE.

Markle and Prince Harry have been dating for months now, but they have kept their romance under wraps. The couple has always tried to avoid the media, but they were spotted in London last week.

"They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant. But it wasn't a private area and they were happy to be seen. Gary Lineker and a whole host of the Made In Chelsea cast were also there, but they only had eyes for each other," an onlooker told The Sun.

Friends of the couple also told the publication that Markle has been living in Harry's cottage at Kensington Palace for weeks now, and a friend said the couple has even talked about marriage.

Well, it seems that they are getting serious. Will there be wedding bells soon?