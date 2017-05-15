Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Rumors Update 2017: Will the Royal Couple Get Engaged Soon?

Rumor has it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking their romantic relationship to the next level very soon.

(Photo: USA Network)A promotional photo of Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in the TV series "Suits."

The British royal couple, who started dating in the summer of 2016, are apparently getting serious about their relationship, but if tabloid reports are to be believed, the prince might be putting a ring on his girlfriend's finger in the near future.

According to the Mirror, insiders close to the pair believe that the 32-year-old royal will pop the question by the end of the year.

While nothing has been confirmed by Palace officials, it cannot be denied that the romantic relationship between the British prince and the "Suits" actress has gotten very serious. In fact, the couple recently achieved a relationship milestone, with the couple attending their first public event together when the actress came out to support her royal boyfriend at an exclusive polo event in Ascot, England.

According to Elle, Harry played polo at the event while Markle watched from the royal box, wearing double-breasted sleeveless dress by Antonio Berardi. She matched her navy dress with a white blazer.

The polo game was held in the Coworth Park polo club and was attended by several celebrities, including Eddie Redmayne and Matt Smith. Before the match started, Prince Harry and Markle were seen holding each other in a passionate hug and kissing, as reported by The Sun.

The couple is expected to be making another public appearance together at Pippa Middleton's wedding. There are a lot of speculations as to whether or not the 35-year-old actress would be attending the hotly anticipated wedding of the year in Britain. It was only last week that it was confirmed that the prince would be bringing his girlfriend as a plus-one to the wedding.

Given that Markle is spending more time in the U.K. and with rumors of her engagement getting louder, reports suggest that the actress might not renew her contract in "Suits" once it expires in 2018.