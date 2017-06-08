Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dating Latest News: Royal Cousin Mike Tindall Reportedly Wants a 'Suits' Cameo

It looks like Meghan Markle is getting quite comfortable with beau Prince Harry's family. From joining family gatherings and polo matches, the "Suits" actress is making an impression and an attachment to the royals.

REUTERS/Phil Noble Prince Harry's cousin Mike Tindall wants to ask Meghan Markle for a "Suits" gig.

So close is she that one particular family member is encouraged to ask Markle for a favor. Prince Harry's cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, is reportedly going to ask the actress to help him land a guest spot on her USA Network series, "Suits."

Tindall, who married Zara Phillips, Princess Anne's daughter, in 2011, said he's a big fan of Markle's show. "A cameo in 'Suits' is one thing I would ­definitely do, I could be a door bouncer or something," he said. "I'll have to ask Meghan if she can get me in."

Tindall is not new to the world of television as he has appeared on reality TV shows like "The Jump" and "Bear Grylls: Mission Survive." He's also being eyed to join the upcoming season of "Strictly Come Dancing" as he and his wife have been "asked a couple of times," he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is off to Sydney, Australia for the Invictus Games this week. The royal was spotted at the airport wearing a special blue-beaded bracelet around his wrist, which matches his girlfriend's. This accessory is supposedly the prince and Markle's secret way of expressing their love.

Markle, on the other hand, cannot be with Prince Harry in Australia as she's busy making the press rounds and attending Hollywood events as "Suits" prepares for the airing of its seventh season. The actress and her co-stars are reportedly going to be in Texas for the ATX Television Festival from June 8 to 11.

They have been invited to do a live "Suits" table read at the event. Observers said this could be Markle's last season on the show as she's ready to give up her public life as an actress if she and Prince Harry eventually get married.