Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dating Rumors: Are the Couple Next to Tie the Knot?

Following Pippa Middleton's wedding, many are wondering if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be the next to tie the knot. News about their relationship surfaced months ago, and the two have been an item for around a year now.

REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/PoolPrince Harry is rumored to be marrying girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Recently, an insider revealed in an interview with People how enamored Prince Harry is with Markle. The source said that during Middleton's lavish reception on Saturday, it was pretty clear that the prince was trying his best to be a perfect gentleman to his partner.

However, just because they are deeply in love does not mean that they are going down the aisle anytime soon. In fact, according to "Majesty" star Ingrid Seward, Prince Harry is not into rushing things. "He wants her to acclimatize to it all. It's such a whole different world to move into—there's so much to get used to," she told the same publication.

According to Seward, Prince Harry is really into Markle, but he still wants to make sure that his princess is ready before he pops the question.

Despite that, British bookmarkers believe that a proposal is already in the cards for the two.

After Markle and Prince Harry appeared at Middleton's high society wedding over the weekend, several bookies began to bet on which member of the royal family will get hitched next. Because of the couple's extra sweetness, most of the bookies have placed their bets on them.

These days, Markle is busy with her TV show and other engagements. On the second week of June, she is set to attend a "Suits" panel at the ATX Television Festival, which will be held in Austin. Despite their busy schedules, she and Prince Harry always make it a point that they find time to spend with each other, traveling back and forth between Toronto and Buckingham Palace. Middleton's wedding was their first public appearance together.