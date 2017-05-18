Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors: Has the Queen Approved of Prince Harry's Upcoming Proposal?

Prince Harry's relationship with actress Meghan Markle is reportedly on its way to a formal engagement.

Reuters/Suzanne PlunkettBritish royalty Prince Harry reportedly received Queen Elizabeth's permission to propose to girlfriend Meghan Markle.

During the couple's first public event during the Audi Polo Challenge at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, Berkshire, the British royalty and the star of USA Network's legal drama "Suits" were not afraid to show their affection by kissing at the parking lot.

This prompted the report that the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana already received permission from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to propose to his girlfriend.

Sources have revealed to Star Magazine (print edition) that the rumored proposal is already forthcoming. "The way it's going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan, he's already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent."

According to the source, the fourth in line to the British throne has always enjoyed having a good relationship with the Queen. They also have very close family ties.

The couple first met in Canada in 2016 when the 32-year-old royalty visited the country to promote the Invictus Games that he spearheaded for the injured and disabled servicemen.

The two were constantly rumored to be together since then. Reports claim that both Prince Harry and Markle regularly fly between Toronto, where "Suits" is being filmed, and Prince Harry's flat in Kensington Palace in London.

Prince Harry will not be the first royalty who made their relationship public after attending the exclusive international polo event. According to reports, his older brother Prince William also confirmed his relationship with his now-wife Kate Middleton at a similar event, as well as their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The palace has yet to comment about the rumored upcoming proposal and royal engagement between the prince and the actress.