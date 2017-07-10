Prince Harry Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors: Is the Prince Ready to Pop the Question Before His Birthday?

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Prince Harry is expected to propose to his girlfriend, "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, before his 33rd birthday on Sept. 15.

Prince Harry is planning to propose to his girlfriend Meghan Markle very soon, rumors claim.

According to reports, close friends of the 32-year-old prince claim that he is planning to pop the question to the "Suits" actress before he celebrates his 33rd birthday on Sept. 15.

In a recent The Mail report, which marks the couple's first anniversary, it is said that their relationship is getting more serious.

"Harry has found the girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with," one of the prince's friends stated. "He is fuelling all the talk about the future."

There are also reports claiming that the American actress already has a shelf filled with organic cookbooks in the prince's area in the Kensington Palace. She is also reportedly known by the Palace's staff and can roam freely without the need for a security pass.

"Harry is really happy, and from seeing them together I'd say it's just a question of when, not if, he's going to ask her to marry him," another source also said.

If the prince will indeed propose before his upcoming birthday, he could reportedly make the announcement and introduce his fiancée during the Invictus Games in Toronto the week after his birthday.

Other reports claim that one of Markle's friends said she already tried on some wedding dresses. "She joked she couldn't walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in it. But the fact she's trying on dresses and thinking about their wedding shows how serious they are."

In case the wedding will push through, Prince Harry must consult first with his grandmother The Queen to check on the schedule so they can avoid any conflicts in the Royal calendar.

The Prince and Markle's reps have yet to comment on the rumors.