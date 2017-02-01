Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Not Yet Engaged Despite Rumor

Before British Royal fans can start imagining another huge wedding, this time for Prince Harry, reports have confirmed that the fifth heir to the throne and his actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle are not yet engaged.

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth/FilesBritain's Prince William, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry pose for photograph at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in central London, Britain January 17, 2017

Recently, OK! Magazine ran a story saying that Harry and the "Suits" actress are already engaged to be married. The news, picked up by other media outlets, was quite detailed, with claims that the "palace confirms" and that "Queen picked the antique family ring." The tabloid, which was citing an unnamed source, even went as far as stating that the two "have been secretly engaged for weeks," and that "they've been holding in the news like a couple of giddy school kids; they're dying to finally be able to share it with the rest of the world."

With this, Gossip Cop delved a little bit deeper into the speculation and eventually ended up calling the report as a total bluff. Apparently, the online site tapped the help of a reliable royal insider who shared that the palace did not confirm any story regarding the rumored engagement.

Prince Charles' youngest son with the late Princess Diana has been confirmed to be dating Markle for almost three months now. Although, it is important to note that when the Kensington Palace announced it back in November, the statement also indicated that they have been involved for "a few months now."

Since then, the public has turned a watchful eye on the duo, both together and separately. In fact, the United Nations Women's advocate for political participation and leadership was the "most-Googled actress" of last year, proving how much interest she garnered in the last couple of months of 2016.

As of now, Markle appears on USA Network's legal drama "Suits" in which she plays law student and paralegal Rachel Zane. Prince Harry, on the other hand, is still busy with his duties as a royal. Just this week, it was announced that a statue of his and Prince William's mother, Diana, will be put up in Kensington Palace "to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world."