Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Rumors: Prince's Close Friend Accidentally Spills Some Details

Prince Harry's close friend Kirstie Ennis recently spilled the details on the royal's wedding plans with girlfriend Meghan Markle. According to the former US marine and Paralympic athlete, marriage is definitely on the cards for the talked-about couple.

REUTERS / Jason Reed The 32-year-old Prince Harry during his trip to Sydney, Australia to promote the 2018 Invictus Games. This was taken before he reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her hit show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada.

According to The Sun, Ennis was asked about rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, to which she said she wanted to stay silent on the issue. When asked if she will go to the Harry and Meghan's "upcoming wedding," she simply responded with a nod and added, "I don't think I'm worried about the wedding. I'm worried about the after party."

Ennis first met Prince Harry at the "Walking With the Wounded" event after which they became incredibly close. The former soldier suffered serious injuries after a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, which left her with brain and spinal damage and fractured legs and arms.

Another source revealed that Prince Harry is willing to give up his royal duties if he marries the "Suits" actress.

"If it comes to it, he'll put his foot down and say no to some royal duties," a source revealed, as quoted by News.com.au. "Harry is strong-minded. He's adamant about leading a normal life," the insider added.

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding rumors were fueled by reports that the American actress is already on the hunt for a wedding dress.

Meghan was reportedly spotted going on a shopping trip with friends in Canada, but instead of looking for casual clothes, the actress decided to try on bridal dresses for fun. A source revealed that her friends "all thought she looked gorgeous" in the pieces she tried on.

A personal favorite of Meghan was reportedly a gown designed by Toronto-based designer Paloma Blanca. The two-piece stunner exposed the midriff area, which made the actress joke that it would go against royal protocol.

"She joked she could not walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in it," the source said.