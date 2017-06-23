Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After Infection Treatment; Duke's London Zoo Visit Cancelled

U.K.'s Prince Philip is finally out of the hospital after a recent health scare.

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Jackson/Pool)Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip bid farewell to Singapore's President Tony Tan and his wife Mary Chee at Buckingham Palace in central London October 23, 2014.

The Duke of Edinburgh was rushed to the hospital earlier this week due to an infection. He has since been discharged as he continues to recover at home. According to reports, he spent two nights at King Edward VII Hospital as a precautionary measure for a condition that he already has. He left the premises around 9:30 a.m. London time.

A spokesman for the duke declined to reveal anything about his pre-existing condition, but it has been previously reported that he suffered from a bladder infection. To ensure his faster recovery, Philip has cancelled his London Zoo appearance set for next week.

There are no "current plans" for the prince to pull out of other future events, the Buckingham Palace stated. The duke is expected to appear in public again to attend a dinner in Norfolk next week.

Philip, who turned 96 earlier this month, announced that he is retiring from his royal duties beginning this fall. Court Circular listings indicate that the duke completed 110 days of engagements last year, which made him the fifth busiest royal family member.

Although he is a president/member of over 780 organizations, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a press release that Philip "will no longer play an active role by attending engagements." However, the duke "may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time".

Prince Philip suffered from a recurring bladder infection in 2012, just a year after being treated for a blocked coronary artery. The duke and Queen Elizabeth tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 1947. They will celebrate their 70th/platinum wedding anniversary in November of this year.