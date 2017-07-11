Prince William and Duchess Kate Plan Official Poland–Germany Trip With George and Charlotte

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are going on tour, this time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge's family is visiting Poland and Germany later this month, CBS News reported. The family is expected to arrive in Warsaw on July 17, after which they will head to Gdańsk to meet with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło.

Part of the family's itinerary is a visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp. They will also participate in a rowing race on the Necker River in Heidleberg.

Prince William and Duchess Kate's Germany trip will include stops in Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg. They are scheduled to return to London on July 21.

"The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it," a spokesperson for the Kensington Palace told The Express.

Aside from meeting business, government and civil society leaders, Prince William and Duchess Kate will also meet young entrepreneurs, mental health advocates, musicians and artists in both countries.

The spokesperson added that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will make an appearance in several occasions during the trip. For the rest of the tour, however, the children will be under the care of their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, while their parents conduct official duties. According to Glamour Magazine, the family will be staying at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw. In Germany, they will stay at the residence of the British ambassador in Berlin.

The Poland-Germany tour is the second overseas trip for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In 2016, George accompanied his parents in Canada. He also travelled with them to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

After the tour, Prince George is set to start full time school in September.