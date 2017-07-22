Prince William and Kate Middleton Asked 'Game of Thrones' Actor for Spoilers During Germany Trip

It looks like even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't immune to the "Game of Thrones" fever.

REUTERS/Jens Kalaene Will and Kate were in Germany for a royal visit where they met "Game of Thrones" actor Tom Wlaschiha.

This week, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were in Germany for a royal visit along with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. On the latter part of their trip, the royal couple happened to be introduced to German actor Tom Wlaschiha who plays Jaqen H'ghar on the massively popular HBO series "Game of Thrones."

Jaqen is known as a member of the Faceless Men and was instrumental in training Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who just recently used her newly acquired impersonation skills to kill off one of the perpetrators of the Red Wedding.

Both Will and Kate are known to be fans of the HBO series and, in fact, recently revealed to BBC Radio One that their date nights mostly consist of curry takeout and watching "Game of Thrones."

Surprisingly for the royal couple, they didn't hold back in asking the German actor for some "Game of Thrones" spoilers. The two were seemingly trying to use their royal status for some "Game of Thrones" special treatment but Wlaschiha wasn't having any of it. Sadly, even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have to watch as the series unfolds.

"They said they really liked 'Game of Thrones' and have watched every series," the 44-year-old actor told the reporters. "They wanted spoilers, but I said I couldn't tell them."

The actor was also surprised that the royal couple still has the time to watch the popular TV series.

This just goes to show that the royals are just like regular folks who enjoy a good TV show.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.