Prince William and Kate Middleton News 2017: Royal Couple Cheers On Runners at London Marathon With Prince Harry

Despite the heightened security, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry cheered on runners at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.

Reuters/Alastair Grant Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry look down the track as they arrive to take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London, Britain, on Feb. 5, 2017.

As reported by E! News, the three members of the British royal family commanded attention as they pressed a large red button to officially start the race and get the participants running. They also watched the event from the sidelines, happily and enthusiastically cheering on the 700 people running the 26 miles for Heads Together, the official charity of the event.

For years, the trio has stayed at the forefront of Heads Together's campaign to end the enduring stigma around mental health.

Kate was wearing an oversized team foam glove — which is the initiative's signature color — as she and the royal princes clapped, waved, hugged and shook hands with onlookers. They also high-fived and distributed water bottles to the runners. The Duchess of Cambridge even encountered a runner wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Kate and William shared a cute moment in which he teased her with an air horn. Prince Harry, on the other hand, shared a touching moment with a man's baby who was sitting in a carrier.

Prince William was also spotted getting doused in water as runners passed him by, People reports. While it is unclear whether the squirt was an accident or an intentional funny moment, the prince just laughed off the situation.

The three royals later handed out medals to those who completed the marathon, whose route was protected by additional fencing along with armed police officers. Prince Harry also gave awards to Britain's David Weir, who won the Men's Wheelchair race, and to Switzerland's Manuela Schar, who won the Women's Wheelchair race.

A host of celebrities also took part in the marathon, including former "Top Gear" host Chris Evans and Olympic gold medal-winning rower James Cracknell. "EastEnders" actor Adam Woodyatt was also in attendance with his 18-year-old son Adam.