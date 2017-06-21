Prince William Celebrates 35th Birthday Privately

Instagram/kensingtonroyal The Duke of Cambridge turns 35 today!

Prince William turns 35 today.

The Duke of Cambridge just returned from the Royal Ascot on Tuesday with his wife, Kate Middleton, along with the rest of the royal family and now it looks like the father of two will be opting to celebrate his 35th birthday privately. According to The Independent, Prince William will be spending the day with his wife and two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

But it seems that age isn't the only thing that has changed for the son of the late Princess Diana as he is gearing up to finish his tenure as an air ambulance helicopter pilot. This means that his time in the countryside will be finally ending and he would have to move into the city along with the rest of his family to become a full-time royal.

With Prince Philip set to retire from his duties, the Queen will need all the help she can get, and that means that the Duke of Cambridge will have to commit to assisting his grandmother full-time with the aid of the other royals. Prince William will also need to make up for his royal engagements, seeing as that the Queen and Prince Philip had more engagements than him last year. The Queen had 332 engagements, Prince Philip with 219 and Prince William at 188.

Reuters Prince William and Kate at the Royal Ascot.

His son, Prince George, will also be starting his schooling this September, and with their big move to London, the royals will be residing at the Kensington Palace and will be using their mansion, Anmer Hall, for weekend retreats in Norfolk.

In July, Prince William and Kate will be traveling to Poland and Germany at the behest of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, for an official visit in order to help build and improve the U.K.'s relationship with the said countries and the rest of Europe following the Brexit.