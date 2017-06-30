Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Children Will Attend Service to Rededicate Grave of Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry, are set to attend a service to honor the grave of Princess Diana, almost 20 years after her passing.

REUTERS/Toby MelvilleThe image features the members of Britain's royal family.

The Princess of Wales died in a vehicular accident in Paris, France, back on Aug. 13, 1997. Her sons, William and Harry, were still in their teen years at the time.

Conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the private service will take place at the Althorp House in Northamptonshire this Saturday, July 1, which would have been Diana's 56th birthday. No cameras are allowed during the service.

According to BBC, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, will be at the ceremony, as well as Princess Diana's siblings.

Prince Charles and second wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, however, will be in Canada during that time.

Diana's sons have reportedly commissioned a sculpture of their late mother to commemorate her 20th death anniversary. It will be placed on the public grounds of Kensington Palace, which was her former residence.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge, William, and his 32-year-old brother Prince Harry released a statement through Kensington Palace, saying: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statue."

"Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit when it will be unveiled. It is hoped that this will occur before the end of 2017."

Diana's final resting place is on an island in "The Oval," an ornamental lake within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden. The rededication will take place after the estate had undergone major renovations and remodelling, which were supervised by Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, and his Canadian-born wife, Karen.