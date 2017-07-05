Prince William, Kate Middleton Join Parents' Orientation at Prince George's New School

Prince William and Kate Middleton were like any typical mom and dad last week as they joined the parents' orientation at Prince George's new school. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the 60 families that the Thomas's Battersea School in London welcomed Wednesday and witnesses revealed the royals chatted and mingled with their co-parents.

Reuters/Andrew Matthews Prince George joined his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton during the orientation at his new school.

Being royals might accord Prince William and Princess Catherine all the privileges but they were like regular people on parents' orientation night at their son's new school. "They were there just chatting with the other parents. They seemed very sweet and normal," a source told E! News.

The kids, who will be attending the preparatory school, this coming fall were also with their parents and had their own orientation with their new teachers. Prince George was among his classmates inside his new classroom as the school headmaster discussed with the parents in another room.

It was announced in March that Prince George will be attending the co-ed school, which emphasizes on teaching kids kindness, honesty and humility more than academics. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education," the palace revealed in a statement after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge picked a school for Prince George.

Earlier, observers thought that the royal couple would send their almost 4-year-old son to a traditional school near Kensington. The all-boys school Wetherby had been Prince William's alma mater, but the royal couple surprised everyone when they chose a different school.

Meanwhile, the royal parents will reportedly employ an additional nanny to help manage Prince George's temper tantrums. Last month, the toddler was photographed breaking down in tears as his mother gave him a scolding outside the church at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The royal family already have a nanny in their employ in Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo since 2014. The new nanny will work side by side with Borrallo.