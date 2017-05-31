Prince William Talks About Mother's Death and Mental Health in Revealing Interview

Aside from the day-to-day trials and tribulations that the British royal family has to tide through, they also have to face what ordinary people go through. Sadness, happiness and contentment are feelings that the royal family is not immune to. And in a recent interview, Prince William revealed the extent to which he has felt the grief caused by Princess Diana's death.

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photograph with runners representing their charity Heads Together before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon, April 23, 2017.

As a part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about mental health, Prince William posed for British GQ all the while participating in a candid and emotional interview that revealed his battle with mental health and how he coped with Princess Diana's death.

The Heads Together campaign aims to incite conversation about topics that society has considered taboo. In doing so, the campaign has enlisted the help of many celebrities to help spread the word.

"I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her," said the Duke of Cambridge when asked about his mother's death.

Princess Diana's death had come as a shock to the world. Fatally injured in a car crash, her funeral back in 1997 was one of the most watched events around the world.

Prince William also shared the idea behind the Heads Together campaign.

"Smashing the taboo is our biggest aim. We cannot go anywhere much until that is done. People can't access services till they feel less ashamed, so we must tackle the taboo, the stigma, for goodness sake, this is the 21st century," said Prince William.

He went on to say that although people might perceive him to be shy and reserved, he is actually passionate about the issue in that he feels pure disbelief at the fact that it is still a taboo topic in this day and age.