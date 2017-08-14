'Princess Diaries 3' Release Date News: Raven Symone Wants to Return as Princess Asana on One Condition

"That's So Raven" star Raven Symone would like to reprise her role on "Princess Diaries 3." The Disney actress who played Princess Asana in the second installment, however, has one condition if she ever joins the planned movie.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Raven Symone played Princess Asana in the second installment of "Princess Diaries."

Speaking with BuzzFeed, Symone said that she would be on board if she gets "to sing with Julie Andrews again." Being a fan of the Hollywood legend since "Mary Poppins," Symone said it would be heaven for her to share the same scenes with Andrews again.

Symone's Princess Asana was Princess Mia's guest during her slumber party in "Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." Her song and dance number "Your Crowning Glory" with Andrews, as Queen Clarisse Rinaldi, was one of the highlights of the film.

Talks of doing a third "Princess Diaries" film emerged in 2015 while star Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis, was pregnant with her first child. She and director Garry Marshall discussed the possibility of doing the sequel because she wanted to revisit the role as an adult.

Marshall, however, passed away before Disney gave "Princess Diaries 3" a green light and it seemed the movie might not get made anymore.

"Princess Diaries" author Meg Cabot, however, revealed via Entertainment Weekly that there is a script but she has no more knowledge about the third movie beyond this.

Cabot also said that doing "Princess Diaries 3" would be a tribute to Marshall. Hathaway had ideas but Cabot revealed that she is not allowed to discuss what these were, except to confirm that the movie will not follow her popular book series' plot, where Mia learns she has a half-sister.

"It's really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version [of the script] I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister," Cabot said.