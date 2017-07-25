'Princess Principal' Anime Spoilers: New Animated Spy-Action Series Features Alternate 19th Century London

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

Although enrolled as high school students at the prestigious Queens Mayfair School, the five-girl team of Ange, Dorothy, Beatrice, Chise, and the Princess are really more than what they seem. Their adventurous lives of infiltration and espionage make up the new Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

The series is set in an alternate 19th century London, wherein the discovery of a mysterious substance known as Cavonite — the primary substance in the construction of airships — has made Albion the dominant power in the world. But due to the London Revolution, the country has since been split in two by a large wall. On the one side is the Albion Kingdom, on the other is the Commonwealth of Albion.

Ange and his crew are undercover spies working for the Commonwealth. They have enrolled at the Queens Mayfair School to further support their disguise. The anime series opened with the 13th case they have worked together as a team, wherein they were able to apprehend a double agent working for the Duke of Normandy.

On the other hand, the second and third episode brought the narrative back in time to the first and second cases solved in the midst of the team gradually coming together. Mysteries are also not confined to the cases that they are assigned to. It seems that each girl's identity also poses a mysterious challenge in and of itself.

The series is an original anime production from Studio 3Hz and Actas. It is being directed by Masaki Tachibana, who also worked on "Tokyo Magnitude 8.0" and "Barakamon," with scripts written by Ichirou Oukouchi of "Code Geass" fame.

The series also features character designs created by Kouhaku Kuroboshi and Yukie Akiya. Moreover, a spin-off game titled "Princess Principal Game of Mission" is reportedly under development. Pre-registration for the said game has been open since June 30.

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.