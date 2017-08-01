'Princess Principal' Anime Spoilers: What Is Cavorite?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

In the world of the Japanese spy anime series, "Princess Principal," there may be nothing more precious and yet more dangerous than the Cavorite.

This mysterious anti-gravity material is said to be the heart and soul of Albion's Air Fleet. It was the discovery of this substance and eventual use in the construction of airships that has made Albion the dominant power in the world.

But then, the London Revolution happened, and Albion itself was split into two factions: the Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

In the fourth episode of "Princess Principal," the Kingdom was able to miniaturize the Cavorite control unit. This could mean impending doom for the people in the Commonwealth because combining this said material with the refining technology of the Kingdom could very well lead to the creation of large-scale gravity weapon, which could in turn change history.

The Cavorite first came into being in the serialized sci-fi romance novel, "First Men in the Moon," written by the English author, H. G. Wells from 1900 to 1901.This novel chronicles the fantastical journey of a businessman, Mr. Bedford, and a scientist, Mr. Cavor, to the moon. The Cavorite played a significant role in this said trip.

In the story, Mr. Cavor was the one who developed Cavorite, which was a material that could negate the force of gravity. It turned out that when a sheet of Cavorite was processed prematurely, it could make the air above it weightless, resulting in flight. Mr. Bedford, being a businessman, immediately saw the material's commercial value and all the wealth it could bring.

On the other hand, Mr. Cavor thought about flying to the moon on a spherical spaceship made of steel.

The Cavorite has been adapted into a variety of other media through the years. In "Princess Principal," it is a powerful material that could potentially spark a war between two sides of the same land. Can Ange and her team keep this from happening?

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.