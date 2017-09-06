'Princess Principal' Episode 10 Spoilers: More Spy Work to Commence in Next Episode?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

The cases continue to pour in as the bond among Princess' spy team steadily grows deeper on the Japanese anime series, "Princess Principal."

On the Principal Team's seventh case, a Japanese delegation led by Lord Horikawa came to negotiate a treaty with the Queen. He brought along with him his most trusted bodyguard, Chise, who later on became part of Princess' spy team.

But it wasn't until their 11th case that Chise truly became part of the team. Her new life at Albion consisted of doing missions with Princess' spy team and attending a regular school, where her foreign cultural values often made her the odd one out. She did, however, prove to be quite an asset to the team when she expressed wariness over their classmate Lily's connections to the Duke of Normandy.

She suspected Lily of spying on them and reporting on their every move to the Duke. This prompted the spy team to tap the phone Lily uses to talk to the Duke. What revelations will they learn from listening in on Lily's conversations? Will these revelations be of any help to them, or was Chise just being overly suspicious?

On the other hand, Chise herself has been reporting to Lord Horikawa about whether or not Princess would succeed in her goal of becoming queen. And even though she does not yet know the answer, this was the moment when she began genuinely rooting for Princess' cause.

But with Chise's often incredibly sharp instinct, how long will it take her to figure out who the real Princess is? And how will this potential revelation change the way the spy team operates?

The fans appreciated the view into the girls' school life as opposed to the usual spy work that the Principal Team would often do. But while some hope for more of such episodes, others prefer to see the girls back in action in the upcoming episodes.

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.