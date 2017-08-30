'Princess Principal' Episode 9 Spoilers: How Will Ange and Charlotte's True Identities Affect Future Episodes?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

What has been just mere speculation since episode 2 has now been confirmed. Will Ange and Charlotte ever decide to switch back as the Japanese anime series, "Princess Principal," continues?

Just like in the classic story of "The Prince and the Pauper," Ange and Charlotte switched places ten years ago and have been living as each other since. Ange, who is really Charlotte and is the real princess of Albion Kingdom, got bored with her sheltered life and hoped to experience how it's like outside of the castle.

When she met Charlotte, who is the real Ange and who used to be a poor pickpocket, she took advantage of their identical looks shortly after they became friends. She left the castle and was thus exposed to the poor living conditions of the rest of the country, while the pickpocket who looked just like her was left to take on her role for what was supposed to have been a temporary thing.

But then the revolution happened and for ten years, the Fake Charlotte has lived in constant fear of being found out, while Fake Ange went further out into the world to find ways to help her kingdom. In the end, however, Fake Ange conceded that Fake Charlotte has now truly become a princess with a genuinely noble goal of changing Albion for the better.

However, one can't help but wonder how long can this masquerade last, and what will the consequences be if anyone should find out about the switch? Will the real Charlotte ever decide to take her place back, or did saying that the real Ange was the real princess now mean that she has willingly settled into her life outside of the castle walls?

Fans are looking forward to more information concerning the back story of Ange and Charlotte and how revealing their switched identities now will affect the flow of the upcoming episodes.

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.