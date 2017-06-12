'Prison Architect' DLC: 'Psych Ward' Expansion Adds the Criminally Insane

(Photo: Introversion Software/Double Eleven) The promotional image for "Prison Architect: Psych Ward" DLC.

Things are about to get much crazier in "Prison Architect" with the new downloadable content (DLC) coming to the hit private prison construction and management simulation video game.

Titled "Psych Ward," the DLC will give wardens a tougher job in the corrections facility by having them deal with a new, dangerous class of inmates — the criminally insane.

The official description for the "Prison Architect" DLC reads:

"Handle their needs and behaviors without pushing the population to breaking point. Neglecting your prisoners' needs and punishing them too frequently risks permanently damaging their health."

The new prisoners out of "Psych Ward" will come with brand-new and varied reputations and traits that should oblige players to find new ways in dealing and managing the prison.

The worst that the "Prison Architect" DLC has added are the psychopathic inmates, who are described as "the most volatile and unpredictable" type of the criminally insane folks at the prison.

These inmates have five or more traits that brand them as psychopathic so players are urged to "keep a watchful eye out for these guys stepping off the bus."

With such type of prisoners now in the mix, "Psych Ward" will give players the ability to add a psychiatrist to their staff, who will be responsible for holding consultation sessions in order to attend to the needs of the criminally insane.

The DLC will also add a couple of new wardens. First is Hawk Hartman, who will help players improve the performance of guards. The second one, named Dr. Slugworth, will focus his time and energy in providing "additional benefits" for the criminally insane prisoners.

Thanks to the DLC, "Prison Architect" will also include a new game preference setting called "Breakout," which players can use if they want to deal with more cases of prisoners escaping through tunnels.

There will be a couple of new prebuilt prisons to be added via the "Prison Architect" DLC including the world's largest floating prison. "Psych Ward" should also give players the chance to build their prisons in an abandoned jungle camp or ancient ruins in the Prison Warden mode.

Last but not the least, the DLC has also added new room types such as the padded cells for the criminally insane inmates to get improved privacy, comfort, safety and freedom, but also intensifies feelings of suppression. The other is a Criminally Insane wing.

The "Prison Architect: Psych Ward" DLC is now available.