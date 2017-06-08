'Prison Architect' News: 'Psych Ward' DLC For PS4 and Xbox One Arrives This Week

Introversion Software is releasing a new DLC pack for the prison-management game "Prison Architect."

Facebook/Prison-Architect-IntroversionPromotional image for the private prison construction and management simulation video game "Prison Architect"

"Psych Ward" officially went live for the PlayStation 4 on June 6, and it will hit Xbox One consoles on June 9. The new DLC pack brings in two building plots, two new Wardens and two pre-built prisons cells. Additionally, the expansion welcomes a new type of inmate — The Criminally Insane. Some of the characters that fall under the said type are called "Psychopathic Inmates."

Other features in the DLC include new room types, which slowly improve an inmate's feelings and desires. More wardens will be available: Hawk Hartman (improves guard performance) and Dr. Slugworth (offers extra benefits for Criminally Insane inmates).

A psychiatrist staff member is also added to help support the inmates' needs by holding consultation sessions. Players who want to change things up a bit now have the option to select "Breakout!" — a new game preference setting that ramps up the frequency of escape attempts.

"Budding wardens can now choose to open their lockups up to the Criminally Insane, a new security class with different requirements to their genpop brothers, and with new inmates come new challenges," reads a press release from the developer. "Will you rise to the occasion and run the world's best rehabilitation and treatment facility? Or will you buckle under the pressure and watch as your creation crumbles to poorly-run rubble?"

Released in October 2015, "Prison Architect" is a prison construction and management simulator. The project started out as a crowdfunding campaign launched by Introversion Software through the studio's own platform. It successfully earned $270,000 during its first two weeks and sold 8,000 copies. To date, tha game has over two million registered players all over the world.

Developed and published by Introversion Software, "Prison Architect" is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.