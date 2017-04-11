'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Michael's 'Amnesia' May Be a Ruse

Last week, audiences were dumbfounded and shocked after the events of "Prison Break" season 5 episode 1, in which Michael (Wentworth Miller) apparently has no recollection of who he was. In the upcoming episode, however, it looks like fans will be in for another rollercoaster ride as a possible twist is revealed again.

(Photo: YouTube/Prison Break) "Prison Break" season 5 episode 2 airs April 11, 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

In the promo clip for the series' second episode, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) says that Michael is caught in the middle of something big. He promises Michael that he will help get him out of the Yemeni prison, and everyone, including his wife Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies), agreed to lend a hand.

While this is obviously something that can be expected after Lincoln saw Michael in an overseas cell, the turning point is in the end of the clip. Michael rushes toward Lincoln and they both hug, while Lincoln calls him "brother."

It can be recalled that in the previous episode, Michael said he didn't know anything about the past Lincoln was talking about, and that he is the dangerous terrorist Kaniel Outis. Despite being a short reveal, the promo clip may be hinting that it was only a mere stunt to throw off everyone else. The reason why it had to be done may be because, like what Lincoln said, he was in the middle of something.

Since the first episode last April 4, the plot has been extremely fast-paced, in which a lot happened in just a single airing. This was something that series creator Paul Scheuring has planned all along, saying that it will be a limited series inspired by Homer's "Odyssey," Deadline has learned. This means that audiences cannot miss a single episode.

How will things pan out for Michael and the rest? That will be something to watch out for when "Prison Break" season 5 episode 2 titled "Kaniel Outis" airs on April 11, 9 p.m. ET on Fox.