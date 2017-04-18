'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers: Michael Breaks Terrorist Out of Prison in 'The Liar'

Another prison, another elaborate escape plan is underway for Michael (Wentworth Miller) and his new crew on the next episode of "Prison Break." But is the infamous escape artist running with the wrong crowd out of necessity, or has he already become immersed in its very system?

YouTube/Prison Break A screenshot of Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) from the next episode of "Prison Break."

Although the second episode of the prison drama reboot has finally shown Michael's new prison life, it left a number of unresolved questions in its wake, particularly the embrace he just shared with Abu Ramal (Numan Acar), the leader of the local branch of ISIL.

What business does Michael have with the noted terrorist? And what shady things did he have to do to get on Ramal's good side? Are they really on good terms or is Michael only acting under duress? Why else would anyone be threatening the lives of Michael's family all the way in America?

The official synopsis for the episode titled "The Liar" reveals that T-Bag (Robert Knepper) will be approaching Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) with a warning that two of the mysterious Poseidon's henchmen, Van Gogh (Steve Mouzakis) and A&W (Marina Benedict), may be tailing her.

Could this be related to the message in the origami that Michael's pizza guy delivered to his son, Mike (Christian Michael Cooper)? What did he mean by "A storm is coming"?

The official trailer teases that Michael's escape plan will finally be underway, but he also warns his crew that getting over the prison wall is just the beginning of their struggle; getting out of a country steeped in chaos will be another matter. Will Michael's plan work without a hitch? Or will he be losing one of his crew along the way?

YouTube/Prison Break

Meanwhile, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) will make an attempt to get his confiscated passport back in order to escape Yemen.

"Prison Break" season 5 episode 3 airs on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.