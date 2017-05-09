'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers: Poseidon's Identity to Be Revealed With Grave Consequences?

The seventh episode of the "Prison Break" season 5 airing next week will finally reveal the real identity of the limited event series' big bad. Who will he turn out to be and how much real danger does he pose on Michael (Wentworth Miller) and his family?

YouTube/Prison BreakMichael Scofield’s (Wentworth Miller) perilous journey back home to his family continues on “Prison Break.”

As was revealed in the season's fifth episode, Michael's death and subsequent second life were all due to the machinations of a rogue CIA agent known only as Poseidon. Having caught wind of Michael's prowess for breaking out of prison, Poseidon approached the former Fox River inmate with a proposition. And when Michael refused, Poseidon sent Michael's wife Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) to prison to demonstrate just how much damage he could do.

Seven years following the events of the television movie, "The Final Break," the remaining members of the Fox River Eight have decided to work together to break Michael out of the Ogygia Prison and bring him back home.

Episode 7, titled "Wine Dark Sea," will find Michael and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) enlisting the help of Michael's best friend and former cellmate, Sucre (Amaury Nolasco). It turns out that escaping from prison is the least of their problems. They are now faced with the much more challenging issue of making it out of Yemen alive, what with a sizeable amount of bounty currently on their heads for the death of renowned terrorist Ramal (Numan Acar).

Moreover, Sara will also find out the real reason behind Michael's fake death and becomes even more fearful about her son's safety. Will her discovery of the truth come with the promised revelation of Poseidon's real identity?

Speculations are currently pointing at Sara's husband, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) possibly being Poseidon, despite his seemingly heroic gesture of getting two of Poseidon's known associates arrested in a previous episode. If this is so, what danger will this revelation bring to Sara and her son Mike (Christian Michael Cooper)? And will Michael ever make it back home to his family soon enough for a warm and loving reunion?

"Prison Break" season 5 episode 7 airs on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.