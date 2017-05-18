'Prison Break' season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Sara, Michael Jr. in danger; EP teases possible season 6 storyline

Something goes wrong with the group's plan in the upcoming episode of "Prison Break" season 5.

YouTube/Prison BreakMichael Scofield’s (Wentworth Miller) perilous journey back home to his family continues on “Prison Break.”

Titled "Progeny," the show's penultimate episode will explore a problem in Michael (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln's (Dominic Purcell) plans. Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Michael Jr.'s (Christian Michael Cooper) security is threatened, forcing Michael to come up with a different plan.

Lincoln and Michael later seek help from C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) and Sheba (Inbar Lavi) to locate and take down Poseidon/Jacob (Mark Feuerstein). T-Bag (Robert Knepper) reveals a major secret, while Whip (Augustus Prew) sets out on a mission on his own.

Last week's episode saw Michael finally reunite with Sara and see a photo of his son for the first time. Michael was poisoned with antifreeze, but thanks to Sara's help, a doctor was able to cure him in time. While viewing his family's photos on Sara's phone, Michael was surprised to find out that Poseidon and Jacob are one and the same person. The person who was out to kill him turns out to be Sara's new husband.

After the emotionally charged moment, many are wondering how Michael would look like as a father. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paul Scheuring said it will likely be answered in the next season should the series get renewed.

"That's really a season six question, and who knows if there will be a season six," he said. "He's an extraordinarily loyal guy, as evidenced by the lengths he goes to get his brother out of prison. You can only imagine that he would be equally loyal to his son. Perhaps you're finding some subject matter for what the plot of season six is."

If one thing is for sure, Scheuring said Michael will never think about intentionally leaving his family. "Something will have to come between them," he added.

"Prison Break" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.