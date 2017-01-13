'Prison Break' Season 5 News: New Trailer Dropped; Mark Feuerstein Talks Marriage Issues Between Sara and Jacob

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new trailer for "Prison Break" season 5 has just been dropped online and it is packed with the action that fans of the series very well know of. However, it also gives fans a hazy look at how Michael was reincarnated after having been presumed to be dead.

FACEBOOK/Prison BreakMichael Scofield returns alive in 'Prison Break' season 5.

Almost seven years ago, "Prison Break" ended with the supposed death of Michael (Wentworth Miller). After several years of waiting, FOX has revived the hit series and there's a lot to look forward to now that Michael is alive after all.

While numerous fans are rejoicing over news that Michael is returning, it appears that Sara's (Sarah Wayne Callies) husband isn't all that thrilled. Speaking during a TCA panel, new cast member Mark Feuerstein, who will play Jacob Ness in "Prison Break" season 5, revealed that his character may be among the people who are not so happy to welcome Michael with open arms.

According to Deadline, Feuerstein said of Michael's big comeback: "In that time while he [Michael] was presumed dead, he stalked her and fell in love with her and we got married. She had no idea he was anywhere and suddenly he's alive and somewhere tension ensues."

It appears that Michael's return will largely affect Sara and Jacob's marriage. Aside from the marriage, Feuerstein also hinted that the new Michael in "Prison Break" season 5 may not be the person everyone once loved and admired.

"Michael doesn't come out of the gates comprised. Is he Michael? Is this the Michael we knew all along?" the actor teased.

Meanwhile, the new trailer gives new scenes to feed the appetite of "Prison Break" followers. In the clip, Michael says, "I died seven years ago... but the dead talk, if you listen." The teaser goes on to give a nod to what Feuerstein revealed in the TCA conference - that Michael was alive after all and had been stalking Sara and their toddler child.

It has yet to be revealed in "Prison Break" season 5 how Michael will end up in the Yemeni prison which Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) will go to in order to save him. However, fans can expect a whole lot of action as Fernando (Amaury Nolasco) and the iconic T-Bag (Robert Knepper) are set to help Lincoln break Michael out.

FOX's "Prison Break" season 5 lands on small screens April 4. Watch the new trailer below: