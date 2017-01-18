'Prison Break' Season 5 Spoilers: Marital Conflict Between Sara and Jacob Teased

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michael (Wentworth Miller) is alive. Fans are happy, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) can't wait to reunite with his brother, and Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) may also be ecstatic to see her former flame. However, not everyone will welcome Michael back with open arms in "Prison Break" season 5.

FACEBOOK/Prison Break Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) is alive in 'Prison Break' season 5. However, not everybody is happy about it.

As revealed last year, Sara will be a married woman when "Prison Break" season 5 premieres. Since everyone was made to believe that Michael had passed away, Sara had to move on. Fortunately, she found someone to help her raise Little Mike (Christian Michael Cooper).

During the Television Critics Association session held for "Prison Break" earlier this month, actor Mark Feuerstein teased the marital issues that Michael will bring upon his character, Jacob Ness, and Sara.

"In that time while he was presumed dead, he stalked her and fell in love with her and we got married. She had no idea he was anywhere and suddenly he's alive and somewhere tension ensues," Feuerstein explained, according to Deadline.

It appears that the highly-anticipated reunion between Sara and Michael won't happen so easily with Jacob around. Obviously, he won't just allow his wife to meet with her former husband now that everyone is supposed to be settled and moving on.

Aside from the marital problems that Michael's return will cause, it appears that Sara will have to deal with a lot more issues in "Prison Break" season 5 and these issues are still linked to Michael.

Series creator Paul T. Scheuring said of the character, "Michael doesn't come out of the gates comprised. Is he Michael? Is this the Michael we knew all along?"

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated revival sees Michael "stalking" Sara and their child. However, Michael does not approach Sara despite being alive all this time. How will Sara react to Michael's big comeback?

Meanwhile, the new teaser also hints that Lincoln's journey to Ogygia Prison, where Michael is currently locked up in, won't be easy. Fortunately, he will get the help of some old friends. This could only mean that fans are in for a big gang reunion in "Prison Break" season 5.

FOX will start releasing "Prison Break" season 5 episodes on April 4.