'Prison Break' Season 5 Spoilers: Writers Tease Action, Mystery and Old Friends for Premiere

"Prison Break" season 5 will not hit the screen until April, but the writers of the series help fans get by the long wait by sharing details about the revival series.

Facebook/PrisonBreakA promotional still from "Prison Break" season 5

The writers teased that the highly anticipated premiere marking the return of Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) to the small screen will feature "action, mystery and old friends."

This is what actor Amin El Gamal, who will be one of the new cast members of "Prison Break" season 5, playing the role of Cyclops, also teased in an interview with Celebmix. "You can also expect lots and lots of fights, crazy chases and all around dope action sequences," the star, who fans will know from "The Librarians," teased.

With regard to Michael, a fan asked if Miller's beloved character will be the same man from seven years ago that fans will see in "Prison Break" season 5 and whether or not "his heart will be the same." The writers did not want to spoil the surprise although they hinted that for someone who has tasted "death" already, things are bound to change anyway. "You'll have to wait and see. He's been through a lot. He died, you know," they replied, suggesting that there will be changes to expect.

You'll have to wait and see. He's been through a lot. He died, you know. https://t.co/aNZbJ3tXxj — Prison Break Writers (@PBWritersRoom) January 31, 2017

After all, Michael has done many things after his fake death. "Prison Break" season 5 will see him behind bars in Yemen, where he worked for a terrorist group there.

Miller hinted in a previous interview with TVLine about the kind of man his character has become ever since, worrying that Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) will not even recognize him and his son will not even accept him.

"The question is when he gets there, will she even recognize him? Is he still the man that she fell in love with? Because he's been up to dark things and has walked some shady road so my question is ... does Michael deserve a happy ending? Does he deserve that reunion with Sara?" Miller said.