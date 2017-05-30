'Prison Break' Season 6 News: Will Show Be Renewed or Cancelled? Sarah Wayne Callies Weighs In

The recent revival of the hit action drama series "Prison Break" nears its climax with its ninth episode, and talks of another, sixth season run is still underway. Sarah Wayne Callies, who plays Sara on the show, weighs in on the chances of the production of "Prison Break" season 6.

Facebook/PrisonBreakA promo image of FOX's "Prison Break" as the cover photo of the drama series' official Facebook page.

The show has been concluded as far as Callies is concerned, as she told the International Business Times that her guess on a season 6 extension for "Prison Break" is as good as anyone else's. "I've thought that the door for 'Prison Break' has closed for me personally so many times, I'm not even going to think about whether or not it's open or closed now because I keep being wrong," Callie said, noting how the chances of the show's renewal does not really hinge on the story of the current season.

For the "Prison Break" star, the show is something that should be extended when a story that has been made for a new season has been thoroughly crafted. Callies feels that they owe the "Prison Break" fans this much and that the show should be compelling with every season it gets extended to.

"I love this character. I love this story. I owe a tremendous amount to this story and to the fans of this story," Callies explained, adding, "And that actually makes me more careful to make me want to curate the stories that we tell with real care and real intention."

The actress expressed that an extension for the show should be something that is intentionally pursued by its creators for its story, and not just something that is pursued for the sake of the hype, or viewership numbers and fame.

Meanwhile, Dana Walden, Fox Television Group Chief Executive Officer, said that the producers are currently thinking about an extension for "Prison Break." "We would definitely consider doing more episodes," Walden said, according to TV Line.