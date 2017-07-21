'Prison Break' Season 6 Rumors: Series to Resurrect John Abruzzi and Paul Kellerman

Facebook/PrisonBreak It remains unclear if there will be a "Prison Break" season 6.

While the fate of "Prison Break" season 6 is still up in the air, it is speculated that, in the event there will be one, it will be bringing back two supposed dead characters.

Just when many thought that "Prison Break" season 4 finale that aired back in 2009 was already the series finale, it returned for another season last April to supposedly tie the loose ends that its story left. However, if rumors are to be believed, "Prison Break" season 5 may not be the last as certain characters from the past seasons of the series may return and deliver another good storyline for another installment.

According to reports, "Prison Break" executive producer Paul Scheuring has said in an interview that John Abruzzi (Peter Stormare) may appear in the next season of "Prison Break," should there, indeed, be one. To the uninitiated, John Abruzzi was a big shot mob boss in Chicago and was convicted for two counts of conspiracy murder and sentenced to prison for 120 years without parole.

While John Abruzzi was influential and able to live a comfortable prison life, the FBI along with Agent Mahone (William Fichtner) killed him at the end of "Prison Break" season 2. As resurrecting the dead seems not to be a problem for "Prison Break," such as the case of Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), who was thought to be dead at the end of season 4 but later revealed as only imprisoned in the Middle East in season 5, Scheuring teased in an interview that the return of John Abruzzi for "Prison Break" season 6 will be a good storyline.

However, apart from John Abruzzi, there are also rumors claiming that "Prison Break" season 6 may also bring back another supposed dead character, Paul Kellerman (Paul Adelstein). However, in addition to the fact that "Prison Break" season 5 close-ended its story, Scheuring also clarified that the only way for the action series to return is if they have a top-notch story, which, at this point, they still do not have.

"There's a zero percent chance of the show coming back if we don't have a top-notch story. Right now, we don't have that story. That's not to say we can't find it. But we're not going to make the show in perpetuity because we want to. We want it to be of very high value and high quality," Scheuring told The Hollywood Reporter back in May.

Is "Prison Break" really returning for season 6? Will it really resurrect John Abruzzi and Paul Kellerman?

Fans can only speculate for now.