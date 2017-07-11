'Prison Break' Season 6 Spoilers: Kellerman Still Alive?

Facebook/PrisonBreak Kellerman may be alive in the next season of "Prison Break."

There is a chance that Kellerman (Paul Adelstein) is alive in the upcoming season of "Prison Break."

Series creator Paul Scheuring hinted that the Secret Service agent, who was presumably shot in the head by Van Gogh (Steve Mouzakis) last installment, was not dead. Just like what happened to Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) in the hands of T-Bag (Robert Knepper), Kellerman's death was not shown on-screen. Scheuring insinuated that while Jacob was definitely a goner, the same thing could not be said for Kellerman.

"But here's the thing: a lot of people have died on 'Prison Break' in previous years, and they're on this season. I know perhaps we don't have the greatest currency that once we say someone is dead, they are really dead. But all of the people who were killed this season, we're saying they're dead. I mean that genuinely. We can infer that Jacob is definitely dead about 15 seconds after the final episode airs," the series creator told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that T-Bag will continue to grieve over the death of his son, Whip (Augustus Prew), in the new season. Viewers were shocked to find out about the connection. Just when T-Bag was considering a potential life with his son, the latter was killed.

Scheuring explained that Whip's death was important to the storyline. He said there was no way T-Bag was cut out for a domestic life. Knepper's character, according to him, was not meant to be "rainbows and sunshine."

Michael (Wentworth Miller), on the other hand, deserved some normalcy in his life with Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their son. It has been teased, though, that his traumatic experiences will continue to haunt him even though he was finally reunited with his family. Michael will not be able to escape his past easily and the knowledge will take its toll on him quite soon.

FOX has yet to renew "Prison Break" for season 6.