'Prison Break' Season 6 Spoilers: Paranoid Michael to Scare Sara?

Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) will worry about the psychological state of her husband in the potential next season of "Prison Break."

After many years of being away from his family, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) finally got to go home, secure that his wife and son were safe.

During last season's finale, the main antagonist, Jacob Ness (Mark Feuerstein), was finally eliminated. Michael, however, was not the one who got to kill him. It was done offscreen, and it was hinted that T-Bag (Robert Knepper) did the deed.

Wentworth told The Hollywood Reporter that if there would be a next installment, his character would probably be tormented with his tragic past, even though he was already reunited with the people he loves.

"Michael's home, but I don't know if he's at peace. He's been living a nightmare, for years, and now he's back — back from the dead. He's reunited with his loved ones, but I think he would be haunted for a long time. I think there'd be paranoia, insomnia, anxiety ... maybe a lingering taste for darker things, illegal things. If there are new stories to tell, we could probably start there: with Michael's not-so-smooth re-entry into civilian life," Miller said.

Meanwhile, series creator Paul Scheuring said they would need "a top-notch story" to be able to usher in season 6. He said that it would be a huge challenge for them, considering that the storyline they had going for the whole five installments finally came to an end. Michael had truly gotten out of prison, while his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) was safe. At the beginning of the episode, fans of the series even feared that he would end up dead. Scheuring made it clear, though, that killing off Purcell's character was never part of their plan.

According to the series creator, the idea of sending the protagonist back to his family but knowing that his beloved sibling was dead was beyond inconceivable. The two had shared a twisted destiny, but amidst of it all, they always had each other. In the end, it only made sense that they were together.