'Prison Break' Season 6 Spoilers: T-Bag to Continue Grieving for Son

T-Bag (Robert Knepper) will always grieve over the sudden death of his son, Whip (Augustus Prew), in the FOX series "Prison Break."

T-Bag misses Whip in the next season of "Prison Break."

Fans of the series were shocked when it was revealed that Whip was T-Bag's child. For a while, father and son celebrated their reunion until Whip was killed. It was an emotional scene, with T-Bag urging his son to keep on fighting while waiting for help to arrive.

Series creator Paul Scheuring talked about what happened in last season's finale and said Whip's appearance and his subsequent death were important to the storyline. Had Whip lived, T-Bag's whole plot would have to change. He would be forced to make a home for his son and likely concentrate on catching up after all the years they were apart. "Prison Break" would then have to lose its resident bad guy.

"He needs to have a new, emotional, character-driven storyline. I thought about it and wondered what would happen if we brought him a family for the first time. That's how we created the story of Whip. Michael needed some escape pals who were likable and who we rooted for, destinies they were moving toward that were a little bit mysterious. ... The other thing about T-Bag is, if he's reunited with Whip and everything's rainbows and sunshine, and then we see him up the street with white picket fences and buttoned-up shirts, and they're like, 'Hey, Michael! We're doing great!' That's just not 'Prison Break.' It's not T-Bag," Scheuring explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the potential next season of the series, it is expected that T-Bag will continue to grieve for Whip and the life they could have had together. The future will be tough for him, but with his friends' help, he will be okay.

It was T-Bag who finished off the main antagonist Jacob Ness (Mark Feuerstein) last season. Michael (Wentworth Miller) will forever be grateful for the man's help in making his family complete again.

Meanwhile, spoilers are rife that FBI agent Mahone (William Fichtner) will make a comeback in the new installment. Many fans have expressed their hopes of seeing him again in the show. Mahone once helped Michael save Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies).

FOX has yet to renew "Prison Break" for season 6.