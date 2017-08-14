'Prison Break' Updates: Series Can Return for Season 6 if It Has a Good Story, Says Fox Boss

Facebook/Prison Break/ Shown is promotional image for "Prison Break" season 5.

While there is no current plan for "Prison Break" season 6, Fox has admitted that it is willing to give the revived series another season run.

After it was thought that the season 4 finale episode that it aired back in 2009 was already the last episode for "Prison Break," it was announced in 2015 that the hit series would return for another season run to tie the loose ends its supposed series finale episode left. Hence, after eight years, avid fans of the action series were treated anew to the adventures of Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) as "Prison Break" returned for a limited season 6 last spring.

Apparently, many fans of the Fox series are still not done with their fascination for "Prison Break." Unfortunately, though, there is still no certainty if the series will return for another season. Nonetheless, in a recent interview, Fox entertainment boss David Madden has fueled the hope of the fans as he said that the network is willing to accommodate a "Prison Break" season 6 if its creators have an interesting to story to present.

"(There is) nothing that we are currently planning on, but we are always interested in new angles on the stories that come out of our library. If the producers have a thought about how to explore another iteration of it, we'd be excited to talk," Madden told TV Line during the recent Television's Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

In an earlier interview, "Prison Break" executive producer Paul Scheuring revealed that the series can only return for another season in one condition: It should have a top-notch story. Unfortunately, Scheuring and his team did not have one in head yet at the time of the interview.

"That's not to say we can't find it. But we're not going to make the show in perpetuity because we want to. We want it to be of very high value and high quality," Scheuring told The Hollywood Reporter back in May.

Since it has been three months since Scheuring made the said statement, fans can only wonder if ideas for "Prison Break" season 6 have already started forming in his head since then. Will the clamor of the fans for another season of "Prison Break" drive him and his team to extract all the creative juices in them to write a good story?

Fans can only hope so.