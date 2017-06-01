Priyanka Chopra Criticized for Baring Legs in Meeting With Indian Prime Minister

The decision of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra to wear a dress that showed her legs for her meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received criticism from several social media users in India.

(Photo: Reuters/Adrees Latif)A photo of Priyanka Chopra arriving at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in Feb. 2016.

According to a report by Toronto Sun, the Indian actress was promoting her latest movie "Baywatch" in Berlin, Germany earlier this week, and she managed to set a meeting with the Indian prime minister, who was also in the capital city at the time.

She posted a picture of their encounter on Facebook on Tuesday, May 30, and she captioned it, "Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you Narendra Modi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning."

Some people in social media took issue with regard to the clothes Chopra wore during her meeting with Modi, and had accused her of being disrespectful as well as insulting Modi by wearing a dress that only reached up to her knees when she was seated.

"May be ur an big international star but plz do have or show some respect in front of our PM Modi ... look at you the way your sitting in front of him (sic)," one social media user commented.

"It seems you have no minimum common sense of what to wear while going to meet such a big personality," another person commented.

Chopra fought back against those who criticized her choice of clothing by sharing a photograph of herself next to her mother. In the photo, both of them are showing off their legs.

"Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch," she captioned the photo.

At present, Chopra is on hiatus from her TV series "Quantico" as she is preoccupied with her promotional responsibilities for "Baywatch." She is also in talks to play a role in the indie drama "A Kid Like Jake" along with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes.