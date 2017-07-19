'Pro Evolution Soccer 2018' Multiplayer Beta Starts This Week and It's Free

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" is staging an online multiplayer beta starting this week for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. The beta will last until the end of the month and the best part is that it will be absolutely free.

Facebook/PES A promotional image for "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018."

The beta will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at 4 a.m. EDT and will end at midnight on Sunday, July 30. The online multiplayer beta will offer three-versus-three quick matches involving co-operative play.

As far as team choices go, there isn't much that the beta offers. Players can choose from either the French or Brazilian national teams and play at the Neu Sonne Arena. Players can also choose whether to play during the day or night as well as in good or rainy weather.

PS4 owners don't need PlayStation Plus to participate in the beta. However, Xbox One owners are required to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription to join.

According to global product manager Adam Bhatti, the demo held prior to the release of "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" is aimed to test its online code.

And unlike earlier speculations, Lionel Messi will not be featured on the game's cover.

Instead, Luis Suárez has been chosen to grace the game's cover, something that the FC Barcelona player was certainly happy about. The 30-year old striker said he has been a fan of "PES" and considers it an honor to be on the cover this year.

The steelbook and USB stick included with the Legendary Edition will come in this package right here. #PES2018 pic.twitter.com/mNUzZSIwhf — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) July 13, 2017

But Messi fans shouldn't be too upset. The 30-year-old Argentine will be featured along with Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Roberto in the game's Legendary Edition.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch version of the game has yet to be confirmed. Publisher Konami could be planning a version for console though it is very unlikely at this point.

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" is set to be released on Sept. 12.