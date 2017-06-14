'Pro Evolution Soccer 2018' Release Date, Gameplay News: E3 Trailer Reveals Usain Bolt's Debut as Footballer

Champion sprinter Usain Bolt will soon be a playable character in the upcoming "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018," to be released later this year.

Facebook/PESA promotional image for "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018"

As this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) opened, Konami released the latest trailer for the "PES 2018," and apart from featuring famous players and some highlights in football history, it revealed that Bolt will be a playable character in the game's MyClub mode, despite being a sprinter and not a football player in real life.

The 30-year-old Jamaican athlete has always been vocal that he is a big fan of Manchester United and has expressed the desire to play the sport as well, according to Daily Mail. Now, he will be living his footballer dreams, but in a video game.

When it was announced that he was going to be in the latest edition of "PES," the eight-time Olympic gold medalist was quoted to have said: "I love football and have played PES for as long as I can remember. It's the best football game there is and it's a great honour to be a part of it and its success."

He added, "Having my face and movements scanned for use in the game was a fascinating process."

Only those who pre-order "PES 2018" will be the ones to have Bolt on their roster.

In a Twitter post, the Olympic champion also announced his addition to "PES 2018," saying: "Happy to announce I'm making my debut as a footballer in #PES2018! Pre-order now to get me for your team!"

Happy to announce I'm making my debut as a footballer in #PES2018! Pre-order now to get me for your team! https://t.co/Ycy6qJhBjP — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 13, 2017

According to a BBC report, Bolt is often referred to as "the greatest athlete of all time," having won several gold medals in the past three Olympic Games, which were held in Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio (2016). He is reportedly retiring from athletics in a couple of months.

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 on Sept. 12 in the U.S. and on Sept. 14 in Europe.