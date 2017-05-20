'Pro Evolution Soccer 2018' Release Date, News: Konami to Feature Realistic Soccer Simulation

Soccer fanatics will be able to get a taste of how it feels to be on the field with the new "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018." The game is expected to be released by game developer Konami this year.

Facebook/PES "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" promotional banner

The success of the previous "Pro Evolution Soccer" was hindered by the lack of proper licenses to prevent competitors from copying some of its features. Although not much has changed on the licensing front, it seems that "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" will carry out improved features from the previous game.

With the new and improved game, gamers will now able to play like actual soccer players on the field. "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" includes upgrades such as match duration, a better dribbling system and REAL Touch+ technology.

The REAL Touch+ technology will enable gamers to move and respond to the ball as if they were on the soccer field themselves. The receiver of the ball can use his chest, head or leg to bring the ball under their control, but it will also depend on the build of the character the gamer is playing and how fast the ball is coming.

To add more of a personal touch to the game, "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" includes a Master League mode. This will allow players to go through the entire process of soccer tournaments beginning with pre-season tournaments. The mode will also have player interviews before matches and the option to view the inside of changing rooms.

Konami President Masami Saso further explained the inclusion of the Master League mode. He said, "As eSports continue to develop as a worldwide force, 'PES 2018's' inclusion of a dedicated 'PES' League mode removes any barrier to entry to die-hard fans and newcomers alike. Konami is committed to breaking new ground with the 'PES' series, and 'PES 2018' sees us enter the field more confident and determined to excel than ever."

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as PC.